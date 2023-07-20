 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Meta Shares New Report on How to Make Best Use of First Party Data Insights

Published July 20, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

As marketers seek out new ways to utilize their existing data insights, in alignment with evolving data privacy regulations, Meta has published a new report, which examines how brands can make best use of their first-party data, and integrate new processes into their marketing mix.

The 40-page report, based on findings from Deloitte, includes a range of insights and tips to help brands integrate new data approaches, which will maximize your data targeting opportunities without compromising user permissions.

Meta first party report

It also includes notes on how exactly brands are achieving best results with their first-party data, by further integrating these insights into their process.

Meta first party report

Digging deeper, the report also looks at how brands can integrate first-party data into their ad mix, and how that'll power better ad targeting through segmentation and improved performance insight.

Meta first party report

There are also notes on how you can plug your first-party data sources into Meta’s systems, and where they can be applied.

Meta first party report

There’s also an overview of Meta’s lead gen tools, to help you gather more direct insight:

Meta first party report

And notes on expanded data use:

Meta first party report

Meta also includes notes on its Advantage+ AI-based ad campaigns, as well as Marketing Mix Modeling, providing a range of tips and notes on how to make best use of its various tools to improve your full scope of data gathering and usage.

These are some valuable notes, and if you’re not sure how you can utilize first-party data, and what the coming changes are, exactly, it’s worth taking a look at the report, and getting a better handle on how you can make better use of your data sources to maximize ad performance.

You can download Meta’s ‘Stronger from the start’ report here, while you can also access the original report from Deloitte here.

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
3D Animation for Brand: Key Facts
From Blue Carrot
July 14, 2023
Social Commerce: Every Bounce Costs Brands $5.11, Breaking the Math of Customer Acquisition
From SimplicityDX
July 05, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Social Marketing
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell