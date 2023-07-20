Meta Shares New Report on How to Make Best Use of First Party Data Insights

As marketers seek out new ways to utilize their existing data insights, in alignment with evolving data privacy regulations, Meta has published a new report, which examines how brands can make best use of their first-party data, and integrate new processes into their marketing mix.

The 40-page report, based on findings from Deloitte, includes a range of insights and tips to help brands integrate new data approaches, which will maximize your data targeting opportunities without compromising user permissions.

It also includes notes on how exactly brands are achieving best results with their first-party data, by further integrating these insights into their process.

Digging deeper, the report also looks at how brands can integrate first-party data into their ad mix, and how that'll power better ad targeting through segmentation and improved performance insight.

There are also notes on how you can plug your first-party data sources into Meta’s systems, and where they can be applied.

There’s also an overview of Meta’s lead gen tools, to help you gather more direct insight:

And notes on expanded data use:

Meta also includes notes on its Advantage+ AI-based ad campaigns, as well as Marketing Mix Modeling, providing a range of tips and notes on how to make best use of its various tools to improve your full scope of data gathering and usage.

These are some valuable notes, and if you’re not sure how you can utilize first-party data, and what the coming changes are, exactly, it’s worth taking a look at the report, and getting a better handle on how you can make better use of your data sources to maximize ad performance.

You can download Meta’s ‘Stronger from the start’ report here, while you can also access the original report from Deloitte here.