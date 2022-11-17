Meta Shares Tips for Marketers in New ‘Social Skills’ Video Series

Looking for last-minute tips to push your social strategies over the edge this holiday season?

This might help – Meta has released the latest episodes of its ‘Social Skills’ interview series, in which Meta’s Laurise McMillan speaks to high-performing social media marketers to learn about their strategies, approaches and results, to help others learn from their efforts.

The Social Skills interview series explores a range of key elements for maximizing Facebook and IG campaigns, including:

A/B testing

Audience analytics

Building community

Ad creative tips

Building brand impact

Each episode has a specific focus element, and showcases practical examples of how each brand has been able to use Meta’s tools to build their business.

There are some good notes and insights here, and with each episode only running for around 4 minutes each, it doesn’t take long to go through them and absorb the key tips.

Even if you’re confident in your ad strategy, there are always new things to learn, and one of the tips shared in these clips could be the thing that re-shapes your thinking around your marketing plan. Or it could just be a tweak to improve performance – either way, it’s definitely worth tuning in, if you have the time, to hear how these brands have driven success via their Facebook and Instagram strategies.

You can check out all of Meta’s Social Skills video clips here, including episodes from previous seasons.