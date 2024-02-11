New Report Highlights Key Tips to Maximize LinkedIn Performance [Infographic]

Is LinkedIn going to be a bigger focus for your business in 2024?

With the social media landscape fragmenting somewhat, especially for business communication, many are now turning to LinkedIn more often, with the platform reporting significant increases in user activity and engagement in 2023.

Which means more opportunity for personal and brand exposure, and more ways to establish potentially valuable connections. If you know what you’re doing.

That’s where Richard van der Blom’s “LinkedIn Algorithm Insights” report comes in.

The report looks at the latest changes to LinkedIn’s distribution systems, based on analysis of over 1.5 million posts, from over 34,000 individual profiles, as well as more than 26,000 company pages.

The report, the fifth of its kind produced by van der Blom, provides hugely valuable notes on what LinkedIn’s algorithm is looking to amplify, what works best to increase reach, and how you can use that to your advantage.

You can read van der Blom’s full “LinkedIn Algorithm Insights 2024” report here, or check out the infographic below for a summary of the key findings and tips.