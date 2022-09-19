New Report Looks at Key eCommerce Trends and Approaches [Infographic]

As more retailers look to eCommerce, and the opportunities of online shopping, it’s valuable to note the latest online store trends, to get a benchmark as to how your business is placed, and what the industry norms are in terms of product listings, advertising approaches, etc.

This new report from DataFeedWatch provides some perspective on this, based on analysis of over 15,000 shops in more than 60 regions.

As explained by DFW:

“The Feed Marketing Report 2022 has been created with one goal in mind: to provide every eCommerce marketer - a marketing agency professional, an in-house PPC specialist, an online store owner - with actionable insight into the very foundations of eCommerce campaigns.”

There’s a heap to take in, which could help you shape your eCommerce strategy.

You can download the full ‘Feed Marketing Report 2022’ here, or take a look at the infographic overview below.