 Skip to main content
site logo

New Report Looks at Key eCommerce Trends and Approaches [Infographic]

Published Sept. 19, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

As more retailers look to eCommerce, and the opportunities of online shopping, it’s valuable to note the latest online store trends, to get a benchmark as to how your business is placed, and what the industry norms are in terms of product listings, advertising approaches, etc.

This new report from DataFeedWatch provides some perspective on this, based on analysis of over 15,000 shops in more than 60 regions.

As explained by DFW:

The Feed Marketing Report 2022 has been created with one goal in mind: to provide every eCommerce marketer - a marketing agency professional, an in-house PPC specialist, an online store owner - with actionable insight into the very foundations of eCommerce campaigns.

There’s a heap to take in, which could help you shape your eCommerce strategy.

You can download the full ‘Feed Marketing Report 2022’ here, or take a look at the infographic overview below.

eCommerce Trends 2022
Filed Under: Digital Strategy

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
First-Party Data by SimplicityDX Confirms Social Commerce Is Going Through a Metamorphosis
From SimplicityDX
September 14, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell