New Report Looks at Representation and Gender Diversity in Social Platform Leadership [Infographic]

Published March 3, 2022
Content and Social Media Manager

Representation and equality are important elements in the modern workforce, and that’s arguably even more critical within corporate and organizational boards and management teams, as it ensures more inclusive perspective in guiding the direction for future projects and initiatives.

Various social platforms have made commitments to maximizing gender representation on their boards and within their leadership teams, but how well are they actually doing on this? More specifically, given the male-dominated hallways of Silicon Valley, how many women are now in the leadership teams of the major social apps?

That’s what PostBeyond sought to determine with its latest investigation, in which it tracked the specific gender splits on the board and management teams of each of the big social apps. And it’s pretty clear that there are still some hurdles to overcome – check out the infographic overview below.

Gender representation in social media leadership infographic

