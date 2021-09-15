New Report Shows That Instagram Has Had the Most Outages Among Social Platforms Over the Past Year

You likely already know this - or at least, you probably suspected. But a new report from ToolTester has shown that Instagram is the social media platform that’s seen the most outages over the past year.

The report, which utilizes info from Downdetector.com, highlights the online platforms that have experienced the most outages over the previous 12 months, with gaming-based platforms Discord and Steam leading the way.

On the social media front, Instagram is out in front, with 192 total outages in the US and the UK, while Twitter (54 outages) and Snapchat (48) came second and third, respectively.

Of course, most of these errors were rectified quickly, so people haven’t had to go too long without posting updates and scrolling their feeds. But it’s interesting to note the challenges at IG, which has continued to add new features like Reels, IGTV, Stories, etc.

Could it be getting too overloaded, or is it just a matter of increased usage – which is a good problem to have?

Check out ToolTester’s full listing of the websites with the most outages below.