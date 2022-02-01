Pinterest Looks to Highlight Black Creators for Black History Month

Pinterest has announced a new series of events for Black History Month, including a new Pinterest TV series and a new initiative to help amplify Black creators in the app.

First off, Pinterest is launching a new Pinterest TV series focused around “Nourishing Your Soul”, which will include various creators across the food, fashion, beauty and wellness sectors.

The new program will seek to showcase some of the top creators in these verticals, helping to drive more interest in their Pinterest presence and expand their audience reach.

In addition, Pinterest’s Creator Inclusion team has partnered with The Creative Collective NYC to highlight up-and-coming Black creators around the celebration of soul and nourishment.

In addition to these external activations, Pinterest is also offering internal events “to help employees nourish their souls and celebrate the richness and diversity of Black culture” throughout the month. Pinterest employees will also have opportunities to donate to nonprofits that support, educate and empower the Black community.

Promoting and supporting Black creators has become a key focus for Pinterest, after it was heavily criticized back in 2020 following revelations of racial and sexual discrimination by three former employees. That lead to a walkout by over 200 employees, and Pinterest has since worked to improve its processes, and better understand the perspectives of all workers and users, which has also included the appointment of two Black representatives to the company’s nine-member board.

Recognizing the contribution of Black creatives is important for all social platforms, especially Pinterest, and it’s good to see the app looking to give these creators specific focus throughout the month.