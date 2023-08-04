Pinterest Shares New Holiday Marketing Tips [Infographic]

Are still finalizing your holiday marketing plan?

The holiday season is fast approaching, and you need to be updating your approach in-step. And this year, there’s a range of new opportunities and avenues to consider, with social media usage fragmenting, and more people looking for new inspiration for their holiday ideas.

In this context, Pinterest could be worth a look. Now at 465 million active users, Pinterest has become a key shopping resource for many, and could be where your target audience is now turning for holiday season discovery.

It could be worth checking out Pinterest Trends, and seeing what kinds of activity the platform is seeing in your niche, while Pinterest has also published a new overview of key holiday marketing considerations and tips to help.

You can check out Pinterest’s full holiday marketing overview here.