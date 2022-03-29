Pinterest Shares New Insights into How Women are Seeking Out Health Advice in the App

Menstruation can be an uncomfortable subject, which, as with all difficult topics, often leads people to seeking answers online, rather than discussing with friends, family or even medical professionals.

That means that online sources often need to work even harder to ensure accurate, helpful information is available, and according to Pinterest, its users are turning to the app more than ever for menstruation information.

“Pinterest is a resource and destination for tips around learning about menstrual cycle phases with searches increasing for menstrual cycle chart (+95%), follicular phase (3x) and luteal phase (+96%). As Pinners search for tips to manage period pain, searches for ‘period care’ are up over 9x and ‘period hacks for school’ are up 4x.”

Given the rising activity around this element, Pinterest recently conducted a new survey to find out more about how people are searching for and accessing menstruation information in the app.

Pinterest partnered with Opinium Research for a survey of more than 1,000 Pinners in the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany and Japan.

As explained by Pinterest:

“The survey revealed people lack a full understanding about their menstrual cycles and feel embarrassed to discuss the topic broadly. Moreover, more than a third of respondents are keen to learn more about their menstrual cycles as it is a key pillar of their overall health and well-being.”

The increased demand for menstruation information has lead to Pinterest establishing a list of key sources of women’s health education, in order to help ensure people can find relevant help and insight in the app.

Pinterest says that Comfy Girl With Curls shares insights and tips to help women manage their menstrual activity, while Letitia Kiu also provides related ideas and tips. Pinners can also check out Pinterest’s Today’s Inspiration to find more content from creators, as well as a round-up of some of the best period and menstrual products on Pinterest from brands like Thinx, Modibodi, among others.

It’s interesting to note the rise in activity around women’s health in the app, with more Pinners now relying on the app for a broader range of purposes, outside of just product discovery. That’s worth considering for marketers as well, as to how different audiences are leaning on Pinterest for different types of information.

That’s not to say that there’s definitive marketing opportunity in health-related elements, but for some brands, and some products, it is worth considering how active Pinners are leaning on the app, which could provide new connection opportunities.

You can read more about Pinterest’s latest women’s health research here.