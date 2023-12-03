 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Reddit Adds New Elements to its Reply Stream Ad Placements

Published Dec. 3, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Reddit’s added two new elements to its Conversation Placement ads, with Carousel and Product display options now available within chat streams in the app.

Reddit initially launched Conversation ads back in September 2021, enabling advertisers to promote their products direct within its highly engaged post comment threads.

Reddit Conversation Placement ads

This new update will provide alternative means to reach users in post reply streams, with direct product promos, and a new carousel display, helping to showcase your offers.

Reddit conversation placement

As explained by Reddit:

“These new units, placed in the heart of Reddit discussions, provide an even more dynamic and compelling way for advertisers to scale to relevant audiences, deliver deeper value to users, and drive stronger, full funnel performance among the hundreds of thousands of conversations that happen in Reddit communities every day.”

On product ads, Reddit says that this new placement option will enable brands “to get in front of people when they are already in research mode, actively discussing with other users, and therefore primed to make a purchase decision”.

Carousel ads in chats will also enable advertisers to provide more context and relevance in their Conversation ads.

What’s more, we’ve given Carousel Ads a redesigned glow up to enhance the user and advertiser experience. Brands can now show up to six images or GIFs within the unit, all with their own clickable link to their respective landing pages.”

In early testing, Reddit says that this updated format led to a 44% increase in click-through rate compared to its previous Carousel Ad units.

Both could offer value for brands looking to tap into related discussion, and get their product in front of highly engaged Reddit communities, many of whom are seeking advice ahead of making a purchase.

It’s often in the chat stream where the real value lies on Reddit, especially in terms of product discovery, and having more ways to connect with these users, at the right time, can only be of benefit.

It may be worth an experiment either way. You can learn more about Reddit’s latest Conversation Placement options here.

Filed Under: Social Marketing

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Navigating the Social Commerce Boom: Insights From Influencer Marketing Factory's Latest Consu…
From The Influencer Marketing Factory
November 14, 2023
SugarDaddyMeet Reveals a 67% Increase in New Members During Black Friday Week
From SugarDaddyMeet
November 28, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Social Marketing
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell