Reddit Launches New Updates for its Ad Platform, Including Bid Recommendations

Reddit continues to refine its ad tools with a new update to its ad creation platform, including bid recommendations, improved editing functionality and enhanced system performance.

First off, on bid recommendations – now, when you set up your Reddit ads campaign, the dashboard will display a recommended bid price to ensure optimal audience reach, based on your chosen parameters.

As you can see in this example, now, when you choose your audience reach, Reddit’s system will also provide an estimated bid that it’ll likely cost to get the best reach results with your campaign.

It’s similar to the audience and cost estimate tools available on other platforms, (most notably Facebook), which provide additional guidance to help optimize your campaigns, or set more realistic expectations around performance, based on comparative parameters.

Of course, the platforms ideally want you to spend more, so you should always conduct your own experiments as well, in order to complement any such guidance. But it may help improve your Reddit ads performance by better highlighting this element.

In addition to this, Reddit’s also rolled out an improved bulk edit process, which enables advertisers to update bids and budgets across multiple ad groups simultaneously, while it’s also made various system improvements to maximize efficiency.

“Loading times with the updated dashboard is also now 2x faster than before”

As noted, over the past few years, Reddit has been working to refine its business offerings, and present its large, engaged audience as a more lucrative, attractive option for brand outreach. Once considered more of an untamed corner of the web, the platform has cleaned out many of its most controversial communities, while it also continues to add more tools to reach Redditors when they’re most active in-stream.

It’s even updated its slogan – what once was ‘the front page of the internet’ is now ‘dive into anything’.

Whether that helps better outline what Reddit is used for, and increases its appeal to ad partners, it’s hard to say, but maybe, by further moving away from past associations, the platform can extend its push into new business territory.