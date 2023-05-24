 Skip to main content
Reddit Shares New Insights into How People Research Apps Within Subreddits [Infographic]

Published May 24, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Reddit has published some new insight into the value of the app as a product research tool, with Reddit reporting that it’s the top source that people trust when seeking information on apps.

Which could be key information for developers, while there are also some more general insights here into how people use Reddit for product research, and the value that can be gleaned from Reddit user communities.

The focus, of course, is apps, and which apps to install, based on Reddit feedback. But there could be some important indicators for all brands when considering the value of Reddit for brand building and promotion.

You can check out Reddit’s full infographic below.

Reaching App Explorers on Reddit infographic

