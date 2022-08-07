Reddit Shares New Insights into NFL Engagement in the App [Infographic]

The NFL season is about to get underway, which will mean more engagement around sports, more discussion around sports-related themes, and more opportunities for marketers to tap into the expanded excitement and interest.

So how much social media activity does the NFL generate - and when, exactly, should you be looking to tap in?

This new overview from Reddit provides some more perspective, both as to the NFL audience on the platform itself, and when discussion around each game increases, and continues increasing throughout the season.

Could be some good pointers for your planning – check out the full infographic below.