Reddit Shares New Insights into NFL Engagement in the App [Infographic]

Published Aug. 7, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

The NFL season is about to get underway, which will mean more engagement around sports, more discussion around sports-related themes, and more opportunities for marketers to tap into the expanded excitement and interest.

So how much social media activity does the NFL generate - and when, exactly, should you be looking to tap in?

This new overview from Reddit provides some more perspective, both as to the NFL audience on the platform itself, and when discussion around each game increases, and continues increasing throughout the season.

Could be some good pointers for your planning – check out the full infographic below.

Reddit NFL engagement data

  • Elon Musk
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

