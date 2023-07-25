Reddit Shares New Insights Into How People Are Using the App to Research Tech Products [Infographic]

Looking to reach tech decision makers with your marketing efforts?

You may need to look Reddit’s way. According to this new report from the Reddit for Business team, 93% of redditors say that the app helps them make more informed decisions when upgrading tech devices, which underlines its potential as a key information source, supplementing Google Search.

Indeed, the rate of people using Reddit to glean more actual, human insights into products, as opposed to polished and paid endorsements, has steadily been increasing, which could make it a more important platform for all kinds of product marketers to, at the least, be aware of and consider.

Definitely some interesting stats to consider. Check out the full infographic listing below.