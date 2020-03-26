Remote Work: Tips and Tricks on How to Stay Productive [Infographic]

The evolving impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are difficult to even comprehend, but for many people, the main change has been the shift to working from home, and dealing with the various distractions and challenges that come with a significantly altered routine.

And it can be challenging. Most of us have worked our entire lives in structured office environments, providing a clear separation between work and home life. Now that the two are combined, that can bring up all sorts of productivity and organizational challenges, while the reduction in social time with colleagues can also require a level of transition.

To help you adjust to your work from home strategy, the team from Bannersnack has put together a list of key tips for establishing a productive, and healthy, remote work routine.

Hopefully these tips will help you maximize your time working out of the office.