Shutterstock Outlines Emerging Visual Trends for 2021 [Infographic]

Jan. 20, 2021

When it comes to visual trends, few can match Shutterstock for relevant insights.

The platform is one of the largest image repositories on the internet, hosting over 300 million images, with 200k more uploaded every day. Shutterstock operates in over 150 regions, and is used by a wide range of businesses and organizations. In 2019, more than six images were downloaded from its platform every second.

Given the scope of its operation, Shutterstock is in a unique position to identify key visual trends and shifts. And based on usage activity over the past 12 months, the platform has this week published its annual Creative Trends update, which outlines the key areas where it's seen significant growth.

If you're looking to freshen up your visual approach, and tap into the latest trends, this is the report to note.

You can check out Shutterstock's full Creative Trends report for 2021 here, or take a look at the summary in the infographic below.

Shutterstock Creative Trends 2021

