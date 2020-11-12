Snapchat Adds Astrological Profiles So Users Can See Their Alignment with Connections in the App

Snapchat's stepping into new territory with Astrological Profiles, which will provide users with insights into their star sign, and what that means for them and their relationships.

As explained by Snapchat:

"Based on birth date, time and location, Astrological Profiles give Snapchatters insight into their personal star signs. They can also check out their friends’ Astrological Profiles if they’ve added each other."

From there, friends can also view their astrological compatibility, based on their own astrology info.

"This includes a detailed compatibility reading, showing the intersection of each friend’s birth chart together. Relationship traits will be detailed across 10 different planetary dimensions, and all Astrology info is presented in Stories format and can be easily downloaded to camera roll or shared to anyone on Snapchat."

So, that's a thing you can now do on Snapchat. If you want.

To find your Astrological Profile on Snapchat:

Go to your Snapchat profile by tapping on your Bitmoji Image at the top right corner of the main camera screen

Next to your name and Snap Score, look for a purple icon with your sun sign on it

Tap the purple icon, and this will prompt you to enter your birth information, including your birth date, time and location

Once you've done that, you'll have access to your personal Astrological Profile. You'll also be able to see your friends' profiles once they've followed the same steps.

Not sure how popular the option will be - some research suggests that star signs are seeing a resurgence among younger audiences, with 2020, in particular, prompting more interest as: "people tend to turn to astrology in times of acute stress".

That could see Snap aligning with the trend at just the right time, and adding another tool that will help connect users, and spark more engagement in the app.

The new Astrological Profiles are now available in the latest version of the app on iOS and Android.