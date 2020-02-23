Snapchat Adds 'Ground Transformation' AR Effects, Showcasing Evolving AR Capacity

Snapchat has launched a new 'Ground Transformation' AR effect, which, as it sounds, can change the ground in your Snap camera view into water or lava, or other variations.

Latest @Snapchat AR feature is “Ground Transformation” — turns the floor into lava, water etc. pic.twitter.com/LR5UDY1xCf — Russ Caditz-Peck (@RussCP) February 20, 2020

As explained by Venture Beat, the new option utilizes Snapchat's evolving AR tools to create the visual effect:

"The real-time ground segmentation system uses machine learning models to understand geometry and semantics, isolating obviously ground-based objects from contrasting backgrounds."

Snap has used similar in the past for sky segmentation, isolating specific elements in your field of view through advanced visual understanding.

sky lenses be lit pic.twitter.com/9TFbf8YaSs — Ellis Hamburger (@hamburger) October 18, 2018

And while the practical applications for such seem fairly limited, they demonstrate Snap's advancing capacity in this respect, which is already extending to advertising through logo identification.

Indeed, Snap's AR creativity for branding is getting more complex - take a look at these examples:

Snapchat also recently partnered with Tate Britain, The National Gallery and The Bank of England to celebrate the launch of Britain’s new, polymer £20 notes.

The new £20... as bought to you by @Snapchat. Beautifully done. pic.twitter.com/luqBpt9T1T — Simon Jenkins (@simonjenkins09) February 20, 2020

The use cases for these evolving AR tools expand beyond virtual masks and games, and could move into a whole new realm for promotion through the app. With capacity to identify visual objects, Snap could become a key portal to connecting users with additional information, discounts, special offers and more.

In itself, the ability to change the floor beneath you may not be a big deal, but the broader implications of Snapchat's tech are worth noting.