Snapchat Adds New 'Layers' Option to Snap Map to Highlight Memories, Popular Places

Snapchat’s looking to expand the utility of its Snap Map feature, with the addition of a new ‘Layers’ toggle that’ll enable users to change the focus of the map display.

As you can see in this example, Snap’s new Layers toggle, at the top right of the Snap Map display, will let users to choose from different presentation options on the map.

The first option, ‘Memories’, will highlight some of your top Snap moments from the last 12 months, pegged to the places where they happened. ‘Explore’, meanwhile, will showcase public Snaps from various places, giving you more insight into what’s happening around the world.

The variable options provide more capacity to use the Snap Map for different purpose, which could get more users engaging with the display to both re-live past experiences and learn more about their surroundings, in addition to connecting with friends and discovering local businesses.

Snap’s also working on more layers to add in, including ‘Partnered Layers’, which will enable brands to sponsor certain map listings to help promote their business.

Snap first announced Layers at its partner summit back in May, where it explained that companies will eventually be able to add data directly to their own map. It’s now moving to the next stage, and with over 250 million Snapchatters regularly engaging with the Snap Map, it could be a good option for promoting your business, and connecting via a more dedicated, less cluttered overlay on the screen.

It’ll be interesting to see whether that changes user engagement with the Map, and what other options Snap could look to add in to boost interaction.

Snap’s new Layers toggle is being rolled out from today.