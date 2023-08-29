Snapchat Launches New Generative AI ‘Dreams’ Option to Create Fantastical Depictions in the App

Snapchat’s making another foray into generative AI, with a new element called “Dreams” that will enable you to place yourself into imagined dreamscapes.

As you can see in these examples, the new Dreams option will enable users to manipulate their selfies into variable depictions, which largely replicates how tools like PrimsaAI enable you to apply generative AI to your image.

Which Snap believes could open the door for a whole new sharing trend.

As explained by Snap:

“When Lenses arrived in 2015, Snapchatters were delighted as they transformed their look through augmented reality. Recent advancements in AI are unlocking even more possibilities. Starting today, with a new Gen AI powered feature called Dreams, Snapchatters can create fantastical images that let them try on new identities – be it a mermaid in a deep-seascape, or a renaissance era royal.”

But it’s not entirely free.

As Snap looks to build in more revenue generation options (like Snapchat+, its subscription tier), it’s also planning to charge for Dreams creations, with the first “pack” of eight images available for free, then any subsequent set costing you $0.99 via in-app purchase.

As you can see in this example, the Dreams functionality and Dreams-created images will live in your Snap Memories, where you’ll be able to access the process, as well as any AI depiction that you’ve generated in the past. So you can build up a whole range of different visuals using your image.

If you’re willing to pay.

And it is likely that Snap users will pay up for such. Snapchat+ has been the most successful social platform subscription option to date, with over 4 million subscribers a year after launch.

Snap’s resonance with young audiences, which could have been a weakness for add-on products like this, has actually proved to be a benefit, because Snapchat is so central to their interactive process, and as such, they’re more likely to spend their money on in-app features.

Which is why Dreams will also be a hit, and it could end up being a big winner for Snap, driving more revenue from its dedicated, engaged user base.

It’s the latest generative AI addition from Snap, which has also seen success with its My AI chatbot, which enables Snap users to chat with a generative AI prompt in the app.

Snap’s been experimenting with the Dreams option since May, and now, it’s ready for public consumption, which, again, could prove to be a big winner for the app.

Snap also plans to enable users to add friends to their images in future, expanding on the Dreams functionality.

Dreams will first be made available to users in Australia and New Zealand, before rolling out globally “over the next few weeks”.