Snapchat Integrates ChatGPT Elements into New ‘My AI’ Tool In-App

Snapchat is the first social platform to jump aboard the generative AI bandwagon, with the launch of a new chatbot element for Snapchat+ subscribers called ‘My AI’, which will integrate ChatGPT into the platform, and provide AI-generated responses to queries.

Say hi to My AI ???? pic.twitter.com/mZW0TNEuJj — Snapchat (@Snapchat) February 27, 2023

As you can see in this example, Snap’s new, purple-skinned My AI character will be available for Snap+ subscribers to pose questions to, and will share answers customized for Snapchat.

As per Snapchat:

“My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal. Make My AI your own by giving it a name and customizing the wallpaper for your Chat.”

As noted, it’s the first social platform to directly integrate generative AI elements into the UI. Meta, of course, is developing its own AI elements, as is Google, but neither have yet built in a tool like this into their social apps.

Which could give Snap a leg-up on the competition, and an opportunity to capitalize on the AI hype. Microsoft, which is also looking to integrate ChatGPT elements into its Bing search engine, has already seen huge demand for its new conversational search experience.

That could help drive up Snapchat+ subscriptions. Snap already has 2.5 million paying subscribers, well beyond what we’ve seen via any other platform subscription offering, and maybe, with exclusive, innovative additions like this, Snap may be able to continue building on that, and make this a more significant income stream.

Like all social platforms, Snap has been feeling the pinch of the global downturn in ad spend, which has forced it to cut staff and rationalize its projects. The success of Snapchat+ then is a massive boost, and it seems like a smart move for Snap to wrap this much-hyped element into the experience.

But My AI does come with a warning:

“As with all AI-powered chatbots, My AI is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything. Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance! While My AI is designed to avoid biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading information, mistakes may occur. Please press and hold on any message from My AI to submit feedback. We look forward to hearing about your experience with My AI.”

Snap also notes that all conversations with My AI will be stored, and may be reviewed to improve the product experience.

It’s still early, and there may be teething problems, but it’s a savvy move for Snap to jump on the generative AI train, and maximize interest in its paid offerings.

My AI is rolling out to Snapchat+ subscribers this week