Snapchat Launches Quick Cut Video and Image Editing App

Snapchat’s looking to make it easier to create better-looking video and image content, styled for Snap specifically, via a new in-stream process called “Quick Cut,” which includes a range of editing and customization options.

As you can see in this example, Quick Cut is designed to streamline the creative process, using Snap’s advanced Lens tools and automatic beat matching to facilitate simple collage-style posts and videos.

As explained by Snap:

“Creating expressive videos should be fast, fun, and accessible to everyone. That’s why we’re introducing Quick Cut, our Lens-powered video creation tool that helps Snapchatters turn their favorite Memories into beat-synced, ready-to-share videos in seconds. Whether you’re capturing everyday moments or creating your next Spotlight post, Quick Cut makes it easier than ever to create right inside Snapchat.”

Snapchat’s Quick Cut enables you to select multiple photos or clips to edit within a single project.

Users will be able to access Quick Cut directly from Memories, or from other people’s Snaps use certain formats and templates.

Quick Cut will then enable you to create custom collection projects, which will also include royalty-free music, applied automatically and synced to your selected clips.

You can also customize your creation with Lens effects, or by adding sounds from Snap’s Sounds Library.

As noted, the process could make it easier for users to create better-looking, more standout Snap posts, and it may be worth experimenting with the app to see what kinds of projects you can create, or what Snap can make up for you.

And for brands, that could also offer another way into the app, with more trend-aligned, stylized Snapchat posts.

Quick Cut is coming to iOS this week, and Snap plans to expand it to more surfaces and Android devices soon.