Snapchat Provides Posting Tips on How to Maximize Your Platform Presence

Looking to build your organic presence on Snapchat, and maximize your reach and resonance with Snap users?

This might help – this week, Insider got hold of a pitch deck that Snap has been sending to users that have been selected for its ‘Snap Stars’ influencer promotion program.

Snap Stars, as Snapchat describes, are:

“…public figures or creators who bring some of the best and most entertaining content to Snapchat. Through their unique perspectives, Snap Stars give their audiences unprecedented access into a diverse and global set of interests, including the arts, beauty, news, gaming, music and more.”

By joining the program, Snap Stars are eligible to have their content featured across the app, and once creators are accepted into the program, Snapchat provides them with a range of notes on how to make more effective, app-specific images and clips.

As per Insider, those tips include:

Focusing on ‘day in the life experiences’ by posting 20 to 50 Snap stories a day, so that subscribers are engaged for longer

Posting directly to the Snap Map, a feature that allows Snapchat users to see each other's location, so that users who aren't subscribed can easily discover your content

Making a strong ‘tile’ on your feed, which is the most recent Snapchat photo or video taken

Captivating viewers in the first one to three snaps so they watch the whole story

Encouraging non-subscribers to subscribe a few times a week, and subscribers to turn on story notifications

Using captions, since a lot of people watch stories with sound off

Balancing commercial content with authentic personal content

So, that’s a lot – 20 to 50 Snaps every day is a big commitment, and it’s likely going to be hard for most people or businesses to provide consistently entertaining content at that scale.

But as with all social platforms, maintaining consistency, and building presence is important, and showing up is a big part of that. As such, it’s not surprising that Snap’s pushing regular posting. But even then, it’s a lot.

And do people really like that ‘day in the life’ stuff – like ‘Going to the shops’, ‘At the shops’, etc.?

I’ve seen many wannabe Snapchat do this, and it feels like overkill - but I guess, if you’re entertaining, and you know the platform, that could help to further ingratiate your profile with your audience.

Posting direct to the Snap Map is another interesting tip, which could help to improve discovery, while managing how your profile appears in the app is another opportunity to get attention.

Most of the tips here are pretty straightforward, and what you’ve likely read before. But the output rate that Snap recommends is significant.

Then again, this is for users that Snap wants to turn into platform-specific influencers, so it may not relate to people not in that category. Still, some interesting food for thought.

Time to start Snapping your every activity throughout the day.