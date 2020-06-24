Snapchat Publishes New Data on How its Users are Responding to COVID-19

Snapchat has published a new update on how its users are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and its various impacts, providing insight into evolving habits, purchases, concerns, and more.

The results come via in-app surveys, with varying levels of response (almost 2,000 users responded to one of the questions, but each saw different rates). As such, it's a relatively small subset of Snap's 229 million daily active users, but it does provide a window into how younger audiences view the pandemic.

First off, Snapchat looks at what users are looking forward to most when the lockdowns finally end:

69% of respondents said that they're excited to reconnect with their loved ones in-person, and resume some of their regular activities

55% are looking forward to socializing in restaurants and bars (55%) and going to hair salons and beauty establishments (48%)

Users under 17 are most looking forward to going shopping and to the movies

No real surprises there, but it is interesting to consider where people's attentions will be as the lockdowns gradually lift. Understanding these specific trends could help to better focus your marketing and outreach efforts in future.

Yet, even amid rising enthusiasm for a return to normal life, Snapchatters are aware that they'll need to take precautions.

For marketers, it's worth taking note of that last point - many people will look to continue using pickup and delivery options in the wake of the lockdown period, underlining the need to cater for such within your offerings where possible.

60% of respondents also said that they'll be looking to put more money into savings in future, while 54% of female Snapchat users plan to store more essentials in their home as a result of the crisis.

In terms of how younger audiences are staying connected, messaging is winning out.

Messaging usage has been on the rise over the last few years, and the lockdown period has only exacerbated that trend. That could present new opportunities for marketers to connect with consumers via messaging apps, in order to meet them in the apps where they're spending their time.

While most of these trends are largely as you would expect, the specific notes highlight some key areas of focus, which could help marketers maximize their outreach messaging, both for now and in future, when people are able to head outside their homes more freely once again.

We don't know exactly when that will be, but younger audiences are clearly holding out hope that it could be coming some time soon.

You can check out Snapchat's full COVID-19 trends report here.