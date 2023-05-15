41% of Amerians Believe They Have What it Takes to Become a Social Media Influencer [Infographic]

Have you ever thought about becoming a social media influencer, and getting paid to create content online?

Sure, all of us have looked at some celebrity or big-name internet star and thought ‘I could do that’, but have you ever actually considered whether you have what it takes to become a full-time content creator, and what that could mean for your life?

Apparently, a lot of Americans do indeed think that they could do it, with 41% of people believing they could become a social media influencer, if they tried. That’s according to a new study from Passport-photo.online, for which they surveyed over 800 people to get their thoughts on social media influencers, and what they think are the biggest considerations in becoming a web star.

So, if you’re creative and relatively good-looking, maybe you could become the next Mr. Beast – though, of course, there is a lot more to it than that.

But maybe, stepping out of the rat race could be in your future.

Take a look at the results of the study below, or check out the full report here.