Social Media Marketing on Reddit, Twitch and Quora

When we talk about social media marketing, we're almost always talking about the major social platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. For obvious reasons, these are the platforms marketers migrate to when looking to promote their brand. But what about the less-popular apps with niche user bases?

This question popped up recently in a Social Media Today team meeting, and my curiosity piqued. Even though some platforms are less popular among marketers, they're still worth talking about.​ Are marketers successfully using small/niche platforms (such as Reddit, Twitch and Quora) to build communities, engage audiences and advertise their brand?

Naturally, I turned to our readers for answers.

Q1: Other than the major social media platforms, is your brand active on any of the smaller niche social media platforms? (Ex: Reddit, Twitch, Quota)

The majority of respondents said no, but it's interesting to see that a significant group (33%) answer yes.

With close to a thousand responses to these newsletter polls, the results should be a fair representation of social media marketing in 2020.

It'd be interesting to see individual case studies for each of these brands. What's the difference in their ultimate ROI of marketing on smaller/niche networks compared to the more common platforms? Are certain industries thriving in these smaller spaces? Which of these less well-known social media apps should more of us be looking into and why?

These questions are too big for a newsletter poll. Instead, I asked a simple follow-up question.

Q2: Other than the major social media platforms, which of these smaller, niche social media platforms does your brand actively use?​

Not a huge shock to see Reddit come out on top here. Reddit isn't "small" by any means, but if you compare their 430 million users to Facebook's 2.7 billion, you can understand why we would categorize it as such.

Reddit: "Where passionate communities drive action."

With user numbers in the billions, you can always find your audience on Facebook, Instagram and other major social media platforms. But despite it's lower user count, Reddit has one unique benefit: highly-engaged established communities. There are 430M users with over 130K interest-based communities. People go to Reddit to explore and join conversations on topics that interest them.

On Reddit's advertising page, it say, "Where passionate communities drive action." If your target audience has a unique interest, it could be beneficial to explore Reddit and see if there are already-active niche-communities that fit your audience description. Within the community, your brand can organically initiate and join in conversations. You can also pay to get ads in front of your audience, or just use the space to explore and find content inspiration.

Twitch: "Where brands and communities intersect."

Twitch is another unique platform, known as both a live-streaming service and online-community space. The majority of communities on Twitch unite over a common interest in gaming, entertainment, music or sports.

This is a massive platform for the e-sports community. So, if gamers are your target audience, there's no question that you should be exploring this platform.

Twitch calls itself "the ultimate influencer marketing based platform." Finding the influencers in your community and partnering with them to promote your brand is an easy way to advertise.

You can learn more about advertising on Twitch here.

Quora: "Reach an engaged, high-value audience."

Quora is similar to Reddit in that it's all about conversation, but different in that there is less of an emphasis on community. The platform serves as a space for people to ask questions and get answers.

Of the three platforms, Quora is probably the best space for your classic B2B brands. They even put together a B2B Marketing Guide on their business site. Any further advertising questions can be answered by visiting the Quora for Business page.