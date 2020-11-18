The Best Times to Post on Instagram During the Holidays [Infographic]

When's the best time to post to Instagram in order to maximize engagement?

The true answer, of course, will be based on a range of factors, and will likely be unique to your audience. But you can still take guidance from what other brands are seeing, and when users are most active on the platform, in order to plan out your experiments and increase your chances of success.

That's where this guide from Planoly comes in. In order to help brands improve their Instagram process, Planoly analyzed thousands of Instagram posts to come up with regional listings of when businesses are seeing the most engagement.

As explained by Planoly:

"We sat down and analyzed thousands of anonymized posts made by Instagram users on Planoly. Factoring in likes, comments, saves, and followers, we were able to find the best time for you to post your Instagram content for each day of the week."

One of the key questions we get asked when we post these guides is whether the information applies to each region. This overview shares specific insights for various time zones, which could help in your approach.

Check out the full listing below.