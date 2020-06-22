TikTok Adds New Features for Pride, Announces New Initiatives to Support the LGBTQ+ Community

TikTok has announced a range of new features for Pride Month, along with a new support program to showcase LGBTQ+ creators on the platform.

First off, on new features - TikTok has added a series of #MyPride creative effects – "including Pride Polaroid, Rainbow Eyeshadow, Rainbow Sparkles, Pride Flag Cape, and Rainbow Ribbons".

You can see examples of some of the new Pride stickers here, in among the latest #BlackLivesMatter support stickers.

Stickers actually form a key element of TikTok's Pride features, with the platform also pledging $3 million to LGBTQ+ organizations that provide resources, support, and shelter, among other important necessities, and calling on users to promote support for the same via the 'Support' sticker.

As per TikTok

"Even during a crisis that requires us to keep our distance from others in our community, we can support each other throughout. Consider adding a Donation Sticker to your videos in support of these organizations."

And lastly, TikTok is also looking to promote LGBTQ+ creators via a collaboration with FLAUNT. The platform has chosen 25 creators to be its inaugural TikTok Trailblazers.

As you can see, there are a range of options for users to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community on TikTok, helping to promote more inclusion and diversity on the platform. And given TikTok's past controversies with content moderation, and silencing some voices, it needs to show that it is indeed open to all users and perspectives, and that it's a welcoming platform to creators from all walks of life.