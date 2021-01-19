x
TikTok Adds New Q and A Option Which Enables Fans to Post Questions for Creators

Jan. 19, 2021

TikTok is looking to prompt more engagement between creators and their fans with the launch of a new Q and A option which enables users to pose questions to creators that can then be answered in future video clips.

TikTok Q and A

As you can see in these screenshots, posted by app analyst Sam Schmir (and shared by Matt Navarra), selected creators now have the option to switch on the new Q and A function. The option then enables users to pose questions via the creators' profile - you can see the new Q and A icon in the comment section when it's enabled.

TikTok Q and A

When tapped, viewers will see this question composer:

TikTok Q and A

Creators can then use the query as a prompt for a new video - while other profile visitors can also see the list of questions asked of a creator and Like each as a form of voting for which queries they also want to see addressed.

It's an interesting way to prompt fan engagement, and maximize connection within the app. Of course, users have always been able to pose questions during a TikTok live-stream, but this enables fans to leave questions as they think of them, as opposed to having to be present in the moment.

Maximizing fan connection could have various benefits for TikTok. For one, it keeps users and creators engaged, and coming back to the app more often, but it could also help creators solidify their followings, which has implications for future influencer marketing partnerships and developing community.

It's not clear which creators have access to the option as yet, but some TikTok users have reported seeing the option in the app.

We've asked TikTok for more information and we'll update this post if/when we hear back.

