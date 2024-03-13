TikTok Adds ‘Search Insights’ to Better Inform Content Strategies

TikTok’s rolling out a new analytics element called “Creator Search Insights”, which will provide creators with info on what users are searching for in the app, so that they can customize their content approach in line with interests.

As explained by TikTok:

“Creator Search Insights gives creators insight into topics people are searching for on TikTok. With these insights, creators can source inspiration for their content, tailor their creative strategies to meet audience interests, and create content that people want to see more of. Our hope is that Creator Search Insights empowers creators to make content that's relevant to searchers and positioned to perform well on TikTok.”

As you can see in the above example, TikTok’s Search Insights will enable creators to check out popular search terms related to the content that they create (“For you”), as well as general trending content from across the app.

You’ll also be able to filter the results by broad topic, like “Sports”, “Science”, etc.) to help you find more specific data insights.

“Creators can see which topics are most popular based on a popularity score or the Recommended Topic label next to the search term. These topics have a high potential for engagement and creators can reference these labels as they shape their content strategies and chart their creative direction.”

And just like YouTube, creators will also be able to search for “gap topics”, which are subjects that are searched for often, but aren't featured in a large number of videos on TikTok.

YouTube added gap topic searches back in 2022, providing another way to uncover potential opportunities for your creation process.

Creators will also be able to remove and report search topics by long-pressing the topic they want removed.

As a bonus, TikTok’s also building “search value” into its Creator Rewards Program calculations, which will enable creators to increase their payouts by uploading videos that align with search trends.

It’s a good update, which will provide more insight for your TikTok content approach. And in combination with TikTok’s “Creative Center” tools, there are now a heap of ways in which you can research trends in the app, in order to better inform your creative approach.

Though it’s not available to everyone just yet.

TikTok says that Search Insights is available in selected regions, with further expansion coming in future.

Those who can access it can search for "Creator Search Insights" in the search bar in the app, while it’ll also soon be available in “Creator Tools” via your settings.