TikTok Tests New AI-Moji Digital Avatars

TikTok’s trying out another AI integration, with some users now being prompted to try out “AI-moji”, which enables you to scan in your face to create a cartoonish avatar for your stickers in the app.

As you can see in this example, shared by social media expert Matt Navarra, some users are now being prompted to create their own AI-moji in the app. In fact, some users have seemingly had access to the option for a while, but TikTok now appears to be rolling out in more regions.

Tap on the “Get Started” prompt, and you’ll then be taken through the process of scanning in your face, which will then generate your own digital character. You’ll then be able to use variations of that depiction to react to Stories, messages and as stickers in chats.

So it’s like the avatar stickers that Meta has on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, or like Snap’s Bitmoji. But powered by AI, I guess?

I don’t know, it seems like the “AI” part is just a reference to the trending tech of the moment, as I don’t see how it’s much different from these other options, which have been around for ages. In fact, TikTok even rolled out its own 3D avatars back in 2022, which are pretty similar.

But either way, it could be another option for engaging in the app, with a digital character version of yourself, in varying forms of expression, that you can add to your discussions.

TikTok’s been working on various ways to integrate AI, including a chatbot, search tools, music generation, and profile picture options.

TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is also experimenting with text-to-video translation with its MagicVideo project, which means that, over time, you can expect to see more and more AI-generated content streaming through the app.

Which, I maintain, is not really social, and not really conducive, at least at this stage, to what makes apps like TikTok entertaining.

But again, AI is the trend of the moment, and every app’s trying to ensure that they stay on top of the AI wave, and maintain relevance, in case such tools become a transformative element of the social media experience.

This doesn’t seem to be a transformative tool, but it could be another way to spice up your TikTok interactions.