TikTok Announces New Activations for the 96th Academy Awards

TikTok has announced a range of activations for the 96th Oscar Awards ceremony, in partnership with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Disney, which will include both IRL and in-app activations for the event.

Which could also provide opportunities for film-related tie-ins and discussion, as the hype around Oscars night heats up.

First off, TikTok’s sending two of its top film creators to the Oscars red carpet to interview celebrities arriving for the event.

As per TikTok:

“On March 10th at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT, #FilmTok creators Joe Aragon (@cinema.joe) and Yasmine Sahid (@ladyyasmina1) will bring the TikTok community directly to the Oscars red carpet as they host a LIVE streamed on @tiktok, @oscars, and @abcnetwork in the US.”

Which is a big opportunity for TikTok to showcase some of its top talent to a wider audience, and will no doubt spark more interest in the broader #FilmTok community.

The direct integration with the Oscar’s mainstream coverage will see a lot more film-related discussion happening in the app, which as noted, could present new opportunities for related tie-ins and engagement.

TikTok’s also adding an Oscars Search Hub, which will include all the latest speeches, effects, and voting polls leading up to the night.

“You can also complete fun film-related tasks to receive themed profile frames, and show off your knowledge by posting with #Oscars to get involved in the conversation.”

@tiktok search "Oscars" on TikTok to be sure you don't miss out on all the awards season buzz ???? ♬ original sound - TikTok

Users can search for “Oscars” to locate the in-app activation.

Finally, TikTok has also added a range of Oscars-themed visual effects, providing more ways for users to engage in the ceremony.

TikTok has become a key source of entertainment-based content for many users, and as such, it makes sense for the app to lean into major events like the Oscars to maximize cultural engagement.

The surrounding hype presents a key opportunity for TikTok to reinforce its role as a trending force, while also giving brands and creators more ways to link into the same.

You can read more about TikTok’s Oscars activations here.