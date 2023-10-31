TikTok Announces New Integration with Salesforce Marketing Cloud

TikTok has announced a new integration with Salesforce Marketing Cloud, which will enable TikTok advertisers to easily transfer the leads generated by their marketing campaigns directly to Salesforce, making it easier to action relevant data and insights.

That, effectively, will bring more TikTok insights direct to your CRM, which will streamline the process of managing and maximizing your TikTok ad campaigns.

As per TikTok:

“TikTok's new integration for Salesforce Marketing Cloud is designed to be user-friendly and requires no coding skills. Marketing teams will be able to set it up in a matter of minutes, allowing them to focus on what really matters - capturing, nurturing, and converting leads.”

Lead info will be transferred to TikTok in real-time, enabling rapid response based on engagement. Sales and marketing teams will also be able to respond to leads via Salesforce Marketing Cloud, allowing for immediate follow-up.

It’s a good integration, which could have major benefits for the many Salesforce customers who are running TikTok ad campaigns.

The new integration will be available on Salesforce's AppExchange marketplace, while TikTok advises that brands should contact their TikTok Rep or Salesforce Account Executive to get started with the new offering.