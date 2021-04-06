TikTok Announces New Partnership with IPG Mediabrands, Expanding Brand Opportunities

TikTok has announced a new partnership with IPG Mediabrands, which will see the two entities create a series of new programs to connect IPG's slate of brands to expanded promotional opportunities on the short video platform.

As explained by TikTok

"Today, IPG Mediabrands and TikTok are joining forces to spearhead a first-of-its-kind creator and content accelerator initiative designed to drive brands to the center of culture. IPG Mediabrands and TikTok will co-create a series of custom programs for IPG Mediabrands’ clients, helping them build an authentic presence on TikTok by tapping into the platform's community of creators."

The partnership will facilitate connection and training to Mediabrands' 13,000 media and marketing specialists in over 130 countries, which will see TikTok's ad options given more exposure and focus among media buying experts.

Among various experiments, Mediabrands and TikTok will create a 'bespoke Creator Collective', which will bring together a group of diverse creators who will provide hands-on TikTok guidance to Mediabrands’ clients.

TikTok will also hold regular “Creator Camps,” where TikTok creators will provide Mediabrands clients with strategic counsel and feedback on their upcoming on-platform campaigns.

Essentially, the partnership will help TikTok expand its ad business by showcasing its various options to Mediabrands' slate of clients, while it will also enable TikTok to provide more commercial opportunities to creators by connecting them with relevant brands to assist with their campaigns.

That's an important element of focus for TikTok, because while it continues to grow, and become a genuine rival in the social media space, TikTok still doesn't offer the same earnings potential that YouTube or Facebook can provide.

If TikTok can facilitate more commercial opportunities, that will help it ensure that its top creators get paid for their on-platform efforts, keeping them around, while also building its own business potential.

As such, this is another important step for the app.

Snapchat recently announced a similar deal with Gannett, which will see its app showcased to Gannett's portfolio of brands for promotion.