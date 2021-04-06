x
site logo

TikTok Announces New Partnership with IPG Mediabrands, Expanding Brand Opportunities

Author

By

Published

April 6, 2021

TikTok has announced a new partnership with IPG Mediabrands, which will see the two entities create a series of new programs to connect IPG's slate of brands to expanded promotional opportunities on the short video platform.

TikTok x Mediabrands

As explained by TikTok

"Today, IPG Mediabrands and TikTok are joining forces to spearhead a first-of-its-kind creator and content accelerator initiative designed to drive brands to the center of culture. IPG Mediabrands and TikTok will co-create a series of custom programs for IPG Mediabrands’ clients, helping them build an authentic presence on TikTok by tapping into the platform's community of creators."

The partnership will facilitate connection and training to Mediabrands' 13,000 media and marketing specialists in over 130 countries, which will see TikTok's ad options given more exposure and focus among media buying experts.

Among various experiments, Mediabrands and TikTok will create a 'bespoke Creator Collective', which will bring together a group of diverse creators who will provide hands-on TikTok guidance to Mediabrands’ clients.

TikTok will also hold regular “Creator Camps,” where TikTok creators will provide Mediabrands clients with strategic counsel and feedback on their upcoming on-platform campaigns.

Essentially, the partnership will help TikTok expand its ad business by showcasing its various options to Mediabrands' slate of clients, while it will also enable TikTok to provide more commercial opportunities to creators by connecting them with relevant brands to assist with their campaigns.

That's an important element of focus for TikTok, because while it continues to grow, and become a genuine rival in the social media space, TikTok still doesn't offer the same earnings potential that YouTube or Facebook can provide.

If TikTok can facilitate more commercial opportunities, that will help it ensure that its top creators get paid for their on-platform efforts, keeping them around, while also building its own business potential. 

As such, this is another important step for the app.

Snapchat recently announced a similar deal with Gannett, which will see its app showcased to Gannett's portfolio of brands for promotion.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip

    Instagram Shares Tips on Effective Influencer Marketing

    Instagram has provided some new tips on effective influencer marketing, via partner brand Tribe.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • April 02, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Facebook and The Recycling Partnership Launch Free Digital Tool, Online Community to Boost E...
    Press Release from The Recycling Partnership
    ALIBI Brings Professional, Hollywood-Level Music Licensing to Independent Video Creators wit...
    Press Release from ALIBI Music

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip

    Instagram Shares Tips on Effective Influencer Marketing

    Instagram has provided some new tips on effective influencer marketing, via partner brand Tribe.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • April 02, 2021
    • Latest in Social Media Updates
  • YouTube Provides New Data on its Efforts to Limit User Exposure to Rule Violating Content
    By Andrew Hutchinson • April 06, 2021
  • Facebook Adds New Features to Help Users Celebrate Ramadan
    By Andrew Hutchinson • April 06, 2021
  • Google Launches Video Ad Experiments to Help Refine Marketing Approaches
    By Andrew Hutchinson • April 06, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.