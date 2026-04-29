YouTube rolls out Multiview option to more subscribers

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YouTube announced an update to its Multiview function, which will now let users with access to that option customize their display. That means users can watch whatever they choose on each screen in their multi-presentation set-up.

YouTube’s Multiview option launched for YouTube Premium subscribers in 2023, and lets users watch up to four streams simultaneously on a single screen.

YouTube has expanded the functionality to more YouTube TV subscribers over time, and now, users will also be able to customize the specifics of their multi-screen viewing.

As explained by YouTube: “Starting now, we are moving beyond just top recommended channels to give you full control over your multiview experience. You can now use our new multiview builder to select any live content you want to see.”

YouTube said this has been a highly requested change, giving subscribers the ability to mix and match content across different packages.

“If you are a subscriber to a YouTube TV Plan and an add-on like NFL Sunday Ticket, you can now configure those streams together in a single multiview,” YouTube added.

The new multiview flow will also include an updated UI to make it easier for users to find content to add to each Multiview screen.

YouTube said the updated Multiview presentation will be available “to the vast majority of living room and mobile devices.” However, a small subset of older devices may not support the full customization UX at this stage.

Given accelerated media consumption behaviors over the past decade, the Multiview experience makes a lot of sense, enabling viewers to take in more content at once, and shift attention quickly between each. Now, YouTube users will be able to watch several in-progress events at one time, shifting attention between each as they see fit.