TikTok Announces New WooCommerce Plugin to Power More Shopping Options

TikTok has announced a new integration with WooCommerce which will enable WooCommerce merchants to sync their store catalog with their TikTok profile, powering its more advanced product display offerings.

As explained by TikTok:

“WooCommerce is a flexible, open-source commerce solution built on WordPress. Home to almost one-third of all online shopping websites, it empowers anyone to sell anything, anywhere. With the TikTok for WooCommerce integration, you can sync your store catalog, install the most advanced TikTok pixel for campaign performance tracking in 1 click, and create an ad to target your audience in minutes.”

As you can see in this video overview, the new TikTok plugin for WooCommerce enables users to connect their product catalog, activate TikTok pixel tracking, create TikTok ads and launch them, all from the WooCommerce dashboard.

It’s another addition to TikTok’s growing eCommerce arsenal, with the platform also providing a similar integration with Shopify since late 2020. WooCommerce is the next big platform to add in – and it’s interesting to note that Pinterest also announced its own integration with WooCommerce just last month.

For TikTok, eCommerce offers huge opportunity. The majority of TikTok’s revenue in China now comes from in-stream eCommerce integrations, with creators partnering with brands to tap into the rising interest in in-app buying, in conjunction with the popularity of the short-form video app. Various US-based users are now also generating solid incomes from shopping live-streams, and as TikTok works to build better incentives to keep people posting, in-stream sales could provide a valuable lifeline for the app.

Increased, simplified integration with eCommerce platforms is another key step, and with TikTok moving into more advanced product display ads, it could be another significant update for the app.

It still has a way to go in building an equitable, sustainable revenue share program for creators, but more commerce activity will only help TikTok to advance user behaviors, and get more money moving through the app.

You can get the TikTok plugin for WooCommerce here.