TikTok Announces Programming for Black History Month

TikTok has announced a new slate of programming for Black History Month, which will also include a new cohort of #BlackTikTok Visionary Voices, showcasing some of the top talent in the app.

TikTok’s been running its Visionary Voices initiative for the past three years, which provides an opportunity for the app to put the spotlight on some of its most influential creators.

As explained by TikTok:

“We're thrilled to continue to elevate Black creatives who are breaking boundaries and inspiring others both on and off the platform. Our 2024 #BlackTikTok Visionary Voices List honors Black creators, Business Owners, and Industry Disruptors who are making a positive impact on TikTok and beyond, using their creativity to celebrate, honor and shape Black culture and history.”

The list includes creators in various fields, including beauty, education, health, fashion, and music. TikTok will highlight their work throughout the month, while the selected participants will also be part of a new TikTok cinema advertising campaign, in partnership with Screenvision.

TikTok will also be hosting its annual #ShopBlack program throughout the month, which highlights Black-owned SMBs, while it’s also running physical events in the U.S.

“Over the coming weeks, we're hosting the next installment of our Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch in Los Angeles, in honor of Black creatives in media and entertainment. We're also excited to partner with Paramount Pictures to bring our #BlackTikTok community to Atlanta and Los Angeles for a special advanced screening of the upcoming movie “Bob Marley: One Love”, in theaters February 14th.”

TikTok has also partnered with visual performance artist Fabian Williams, to commission a custom mural in Atlanta, expanding its reach beyond the app.

Finally, TikTok is also once again partnering with Black Girl Ventures to launch a new grant program for small businesses, entrepreneurs and content creators in the beauty, lifestyle, and consumer sectors.

“The program will provide grants of up to $10,000 to selected participants, as well as pair business owners with standout creators to help elevate and refine their business's social strategy, helping entrepreneurs craft captivating content that resonates with target audiences.”

This is an important initiative for TikTok, because Black creators have played, and continue to play, a big part in its success, by driving key trends, and drawing audiences to the app. Spotlighting creators is always a worthy investment, and TikTok continues to highlight the unique work of the Black community through initiatives that offer both exposure and financial support.

You can learn more about TikTok’s Black History Month programming here.