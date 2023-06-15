TikTok Expands Brand Safety Measurement Partnership with Integral Ad Science

TikTok has expanded its partnership with Integral Ad Science (IAS) to an additional 23 regions, which will provide independent assurance for TikTok marketers in regards to the performance and placement of their campaigns in the app.

IAS supplies ad system auditing and confirmation, to ensure that ad platforms are meeting their stated claims on performance, reach and safety. This specific expansion will focus on ad placement insights, to ensure ads are not displayed alongside unsavory content.

As explained by IAS:

“IAS’s Total Media Quality for TikTok uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) to provide unique insight into video content through frame-by-frame analysis of images, audio, and text, and can even interpret semantics. This granularity gives marketers the ability to effectively monitor the quality of their media buys on TikTok, providing confidence that their ads are appearing next to content that is brand safe and suitable.”

That essentially gives brands another way to maximize placement, and to better understand, and monitor, the more specific performance parameters of their campaigns.

TikTok initially announced its partnership with IAS last September, before expanding it further in May, with additional viewability and traffic qualification elements.

Now, advertisers in more regions will benefit from the same, by partnering with IAS to glean more insight into the performance of their TikTok promotions.

It’s an important step for TikTok, and indeed all social apps, in providing qualification and assurance for ad partners.

IAS’s brand safety and suitability measurement will now be available in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, Poland, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam, in addition to the regions where it was already active.

You can read more about the latest expansion of TikTok’s IAS partnership here.