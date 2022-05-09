TikTok Expands Ad Data Verification Partnership with Integral Ad Science

TikTok has announced an expansion of its partnership with ad data verification and auditing service Integral Ad Science, which will see IAS broaden its TikTok ad measurement capacity to viewability, invalid traffic (IVT) and app-level brand safety, providing more ways for brands and agencies to more effectively measure the results of their TikTok ad efforts.

As explained by Integral Ad Science:

“IAS will now provide advertisers with trusted, third-party measurement powered by the Open Measurement Software Development Kit (OM SDK), giving marketers ultimate transparency and confidence around campaign performance. Governed by the IAB, with IAS being a founding member, the OM SDK is designed to facilitate transparent third-party viewability and verification measurement for ads served to mobile apps and open web environments.”

In other words, advertisers will now be able to verify the performance of their TikTok campaigns, with third-party assurance on the results data they’re seeing.

IAS will also provide granular reporting via its ‘Signal UI’, which will enable advertisers to take immediate action and stay informed on campaign performance in real-time.

“By partnering with IAS, marketers now have access to an increasingly comprehensive set of solutions to manage their advertising campaigns on TikTok.”

TikTok initially announced its new partnership with IAS last September, along with a similar partnership with Zefr, providing more assurance on ad placement and performance.

Third party verification is a critical step to ensure advertisers are getting optimal value from their campaigns, which assists in planning, KPIs, measurement, etc.

As such, this is another important step for TikTok’s broader ad program, and encouraging more advertisers to spend even more on TikTok ads, with the added verification enabling more forms of measurement and tracking to optimize performance.