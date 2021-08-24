TikTok Expands Marketing Partner Program in Southeast Asia

As TikTok continues to expand, and become a bigger consideration for marketing teams, the platform is also growing its Marketing Partner Program, which provides access to local expertise and guidance to help brands maximize their in-app presence.

The latest additions on this front come in the South-East Asian region, where TikTok is adding nine new agency partners to provide assistance with TikTok campaigns.

As explained by TikTok:

"We're excited to announce that we’re expanding the TikTok Marketing Partner network to onboard nine more leading agencies and technology service providers from Southeast Asia (SEA) and Australia. Along with the expansion, we are also badging a set of regional partners that have excelled this part year and showcased exceptional creativity and zest in helping our clients scale new heights with their campaigns."

TikTok's marketing partners can provide professional advice and insights to help businesses optimize their TikTok ad campaigns. This new expansion will facilitate more opportunity for SEA businesses, with a specific focus on Singapore, where TikTok usage is on the rise.

In addition to this, TikTok is also adding a new ‘Agency Services’ sub-category within its Marketing Partner platform, which will help to connect brands with partners that can optimize their campaign’s creative and performance needs.

"In practice, this means advertisers can now select the local market in the main Partner Search dashboard and see corresponding listings. By adding Campaign Management to Media Buying Technologies, we want to give brands more ways to access a complete spectrum expertise for TikTok campaigns."

If you're looking to get into TikTok ads, and you have the resources to utilize a partner agency, TikTok's Marketing Partner Program is a good way to get in touch with approved, trained experts in various aspects of the process.

And as TikTok continues to add more users, and become a real rival for the bigger players, it certainly is becoming a much bigger consideration for a great many brands. The expansion of its partner program will help TikTok capitalize on that potential, and become a bigger player within the digital ads space.