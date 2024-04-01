TikTok Expands Science-Based STEM Feed to European Users

TikTok has announced that it’s expanding its science-based STEM feed in the app, which will see the platform broaden its slate of educational content, with a specific focus on younger users.

TikTok originally launched its STEM feed to U.S. users last March, but now, it’s also bringing it to European audiences as well.

As explained by TikTok:

“Starting in the UK and Ireland today, and across Europe in the coming weeks, users will be able to click on the STEM feed, alongside For You feed, to open up a world of knowledge from respected experts in their fields. The feed will include English speaking content with auto-translate subtitles, which will be fact checked by two independent organizations.”

Those organizations are Common Sense Networks and Poynter Institute, who’ll provide additional coverage to monitor the accuracy and value of content displayed in the STEM feed.

TikTok will partner with a range of science creators to help populate the new stream, including physicist @particleclara who works on The Large Hadron Collider at CERN and @NewScientist magazine, which provides insights into the latest scientific discoveries.

TikTok says that the new STEM feed will be switched on by default for users under 18, as part of a push to help educate younger audiences, while older users will be able to opt in to get more scientific content in-app.

And thus far, TikTok says that it has proven successful with younger users.

“Since the launch in the U.S., a third of teens have visited the STEM feed on a weekly basis.”

That’s a positive step, which is why TikTok’s looking to expand that influence to more regions.

It’s a good initiative, which will help to spread both knowledge and critical thinking to audiences in the app.