TikTok Launches its Inaugural 'Discover List' to Highlight Top Influencers in the App

Published Oct. 19, 2021
Looking to get a better handle on TikTok, and an understanding of the key trends and drivers of conversation and engagement in the app?

This could help – today, TikTok has announced the launch of its inaugural ‘Discover List’, which highlights 50 of the most influential creators in the app, from various communities, and essentially provides a showcase of some of the top voices and trendsetters on the platform.

As explained by TikTok:

Creators are the heart and soul of TikTok. From the pioneers driving change, to the tastemakers whipping up one-of-a-kind creations in the kitchen, to the trendsetters originating cultural moments, we’re honored that such an incredible group of creators has found a home on TikTok. That’s why we created The Discover List: our first-ever list highlighting TikTok stars who are changing the game in their respective lanes — and beyond.

The Discover List is presented on a new mini-site, which provides an overview of the influencers in each of the defined categories.

TikTok Discover List

Within each topic, you can also view summaries of all the featured creators, and tap through to their TikTok profiles for more context.

TikTok Discover List

As noted, it could be a helpful way to learn more about some of the top creators and trends in the app, and improve your TikTok knowledge. It may also help provide more understanding of key trends and shifts among each community, and if your brand has connection to that specific sector, that could be a great way to find new inspiration and ideas, and even potential collaborators, within the app.

It’s an interesting trend overview either way, and a good option to get more insight into how TikTok works, and what makes it so magnetic in different content categories.

You can check out TikTok’s Discover List mini-site here as well as a full listing of the creators involved here.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

