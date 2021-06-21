TikTok Launches 'Jumps' Feature to Promote Third-Party Apps and Experiences Within TikTok Clips

Replication is nothing new with the latest features and tools in social apps, but the speed of replication does seem to be ramping up, with many times just days between one platform announcing a new addition, then a competitor app launching almost the exact same thing.

Today, TikTok has announced the launch of a new feature called 'Jumps', which will enable creators to link to third-party owned mini-programs and services from their video clips, including recipes, quizzes, and more.

You can see the 'Jumps' displayed as links on these screenshots. When tapped, the links then take users through to a selection of approved, third-party experiences, which users are able to add to their clips within the upload process.

Which is very similar to Snapchat's recent expansion of its developer tools to facilitate support for third-party apps within Spotlight, its own version of TikTok.

As you can see here, Snapchat's process is very similar, with users able to link to third-party, add-on experiences in their short video clips.

I mean, Snapchat did copy the format of Spotlight from TikTok, so all bets are off, I guess. But still, it's a pretty quick turnaround for a replica feature.

To be fair, TikTok has been testing its Jumps for some time, with an expanded pool of creators now set to get access to the option. Launch partners will include Whisk, Breathwrk, Wikipedia, Quizlet, StatMuse, and Tabelog, while BuzzFeed, Jumprope, IRL, and WATCHA will also be launching their own Jumps in the coming weeks.

"From movie reviews to beauty tutorials, we're excited to be expanding TikTok Jump to new verticals and use cases, and we look forward to seeing how our creators leverage these new mini-programs in their content."

Not all users will be able to add Jumps to their clips straight away, though TikTok notes that it is opening up broader access to the option over time.

In addition to this, TikTok is also giving more developer access to its Jumps creation program, which will enable it to add in more creative options for additions to your TikTok clips.

"With HTML5 compatibility and minimal technical integration, Jumps are easy for providers to build and deploy. The use cases for TikTok Jumps are almost limitless, and we look forward to working with selected providers to build innovative Jumps that help fuel the instructive and entertaining content our community craves."

That could help TikTok add in more engaging tools, while also giving developers a means to promote their apps to TikTok's growing legion of dedicated users. Which, again, is the same lure that Snap is using, and with both apps aimed at younger users, it'll be interesting to see how these new additions develop, and which end up being a better driver for these add-on features.

Developers can learn more about the Jumps program here.