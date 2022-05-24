TikTok Launches New Cyber Safety Tips Initiatives for Internet Safety Month

Ahead of Internet Safety Month in June, TikTok has outlined a range of new online safety tips, created in conjunction with various partner advisers, while it’s also developing a new cybersecurity toolkit for families to help drive home the online safety message.

The main push is its core safety tips - working with ConnectSafely, the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI), National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA), Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), and the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA), TikTok has developed five key rules to help users stay safe when browsing and interacting online.

TikTok’s key tips are:

Surf smart - Use caution when connecting to unsecured public Wi-Fi on the go. Be sure to set strong, unique passwords on all accounts, and enable 2-step verification for an added layer of security Keep it all in the family - Check out TikTok's easy-to-use safety and privacy controls with tools to customize your online experience Catch the right fish - Phishing is a tactic used to trick people into giving up personal information. Avoid opening, downloading, or clicking links and attachments from unrecognized senders Leave no trace - Keep all devices and apps updated with the latest software and offload unused apps. Before trading in devices, back up personal data like photos or videos, and erase all content and settings to keep personal information private Play, watch, and learn together - Download apps, watch videos, play games, and stay engaged as a family to foster camaraderie across generations

TikTok also refers people to its New User Guide for more in-depth notes on how to use TikTok safely, and access its privacy and safety features.

TikTok’s also launched a dedicated Summertime safety tips in-app Discover page, which will showcase a range of basic safety tools and security tips from popular TikTok creators and experts.

In addition to this, TikTok is also developing a new security toolkit, in association with the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA), which will provide a step-by-step overview as to how people can instill strong cybersecurity habits.

Internet safety is a key concern for parents, likely more so now than ever, given the increased time that kids have spent online over the past two years, as we dealt with the pandemic. That’s still not over, and many youngsters have now also developed a reliance on digital apps to stay connected with friends, which further underlines the need for cybersecurity education and training, where possible, to keep them safe.

I know I don’t feel 100% comfortable letting my kids roam around online, which is why initiatives like this are so important, and with the information coming from TikTok itself, the trending app of the moment, that could make the lessons resonate even more with youngsters, ensuring that they take them in.

It’s a good initiative from TikTok, with even these basic five rules providing solid guidance for online safety.

You can read more about TikTok’s Internet Safety Month initiatives here.