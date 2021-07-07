TikTok Launches 'Resumes' to Help Connect Candidates with Job Opportunities

Looking for a job, and a new way to stand out to recruiters and HR managers?

Maybe TikTok is your ticket, with the platform today launching its new 'Resumes' program in the US, which enables people to post personal job pitches via TikTok clips.

As you can see here, TikTok's looking to slide into the recruitment space via a new, dedicated job application process, which will seek to connect TikTok users with open positions via the app.

As explained by TikTok:

"TikTok Resumes is a pilot program designed to continue expanding and enhancing TikTok as a new channel for recruitment and job discovery. We're teaming up with select companies and inviting job seekers to apply for entry-level to experienced positions with some of the world's most sought-after employers, including Chipotle, Target, WWE, Alo Yoga, Shopify, Contra, Movers+Shakers, and many more, with a TikTok video resume."

Axios first reported last month that TikTok was looking to move into recruitment, so the move is not a huge surprise - but it is interesting to see the platform looking to expand into career development.

The process of actually posting a TikTok Resume is fairly simple - candidates use TikTok clips to "showcase their skillsets and experiences", then post them to the app using the #TikTokResumes tag in their caption.

There's also a dedicated TikTok Resumes website where you can get inspiration and tips for your personal video pitch, and search through listed openings.

You can then apply to any listed job by providing a link to your TikTok application clip (as well as a link to your LinkedIn profile if you choose).

It may seem a little strange at first blush, and that companies won't really be looking to hire people via 60-second video clips. But it actually aligns with broader usage trends, because as The Washington Post reported back in March, TikTok is already becoming an active space for career guidance and advice.

As noted by The Washington Post:

"TikTok, widely known for 15-second videos of cranberry juice-drinking skateboarders and group dance challenges, is fast emerging as a force in the job search ecosystem at a time when unemployment remains high, a new generation looks for their first jobs and pandemic isolation leads to hours of mindless scrolling."

Which seems unlikely, but also somewhat logical at the same time, particularly for those organizations that are seeking candidates with social media skills. Which, given the rise of eCommerce over the past 12 months, is a lot.

TikTok says that videos using the hashtag #careeradvice already generate more than 80 million video views a day per day, while career advisers like Tessa White are making use of the short, engaging clips to provide actionable tips.

So given that people are already looking to use TikTok to connect with job opportunities, it actually makes logical sense to provide a dedicated process for the same. It also aligns with the evolving language of modern web users, and the next generation of employees who've grown up with online video connection.

In essence, it actually makes a lot more sense than posting a traditional resume on LinkedIn for many industries. And while I wouldn't be tipping TikTok to become the next LinkedIn (a sentence alone that would have seemed ridiculously foreign just a few months ago), it could well serve a valuable purpose for many brands.

It'll be interesting to see the early results, then, and how brands view the recruits they take on via TikTok. If they end up being a good fit, you can bet that they'll continue to refer to TikTok for more new additions, and it may well become a thing - or at the least, a viable consideration for HR professionals, at least in some respects.

So, TikTok job pitches. Who'd have thought?

The program is accepting video resumes for U.S. job openings from July 7 through July 31.