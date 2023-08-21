TikTok Looks to Provide More Performance Insight to Shopify Merchants

TikTok’s looking to provide more insight for Shopify merchants that are advertising in the app, with an expansion of its Events API to Shopify actions specifically, which will provide more data points for Shopify users to track when measuring performance.

TikTok’s Events API enables businesses to share more data from their website with TikTok, which then provides more capacity to measure campaign performance in the app. The new expansion will make it easier for Shopify merchants to log the same, providing another means to optimize marketing initiatives.

As explained by TikTok:

“Shopify's expanded integration with TikTok now includes the benefits of Events API, our secure and reliable server-side connection. Shopify merchants, whether experienced or just getting started, can opt for this all-in-one solution to enjoy industry-standard attribution without needing a developer to implement the code on their website.”

The option provides server-to-server integration, which then enables marketers to share data directly from their end, without needing to rely on third-party party code placed on their website, which is reliant on cookie tracking.

Importantly, TikTok also notes that this does not change the scope of data that’s shared between Shopify and TikTok via the current pixel.

“We’re simply changing the means by which this data is shared, in an effort to provide marketers with a more accurate view of audience, campaign performance and marketing attribution.”

Which could lead to better results.

According to TikTok, advertisers using the TikTok Pixel and Events API together see 19% more events captured, and a 15% improvement in cost per action.

It could be a good option for Shopify merchants looking to optimize their TikTok campaigns, and lean into the use of the app for product discovery.

TikTok says that Shopify merchants that are already using the TikTok Pixel for Shopify can update their tracking parameters via the TikTok app in the Shopify dashboard.

You can learn more about the TikTok Pixel for Shopify here.