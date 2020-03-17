TikTok Partners With World Health Organization on COVID-19 Information Program

With all social platforms looking at how they can help to keep their users informed with accurate, timely information about the COVID-19 pandemic, this week, TikTok has announced a new content partnership program with the World Health Organization (WHO), along with a live-stream from the WHO where users will be able to ask questions of experts.

As per TikTok:

"At TikTok we're focused on supporting our users by providing accurate information and resources from public health officials, as well as continued support, encouragement, and uplifting videos that our community share with each other during this challenging time. To that end, we've partnered with the World Health Organization (WHO) to create an informational page on TikTok that provides trustworthy information, offers tips on staying safe and preventing the spread of the virus, and dispels myths around COVID-19."

The new information resource can be accessed via the Discover tab in the app, while it'll also appear among the top results when users search for coronavirus-related topics. TikTok's also adding a link to the page on videos which may relate to coronavirus, in order to remind users to consult credible sources for COVID-19 facts.

The WHO is also using its verified TikTok account to share videos which provide critical updates around the COVID-19 crisis, enabling it to connect with the app's younger audience base.

In addition to this, today, the WHO will host a live-stream on TikTok, via its official TikTok page, in order to share up-to-date information on what the steps users can take at this time, as well as answer questions from the community.

The emphasis on TikTok underlines the platform's growth and relevance as a connection tool - the app has its challenges to overcome, but its popularity cannot be denied, and that's made it a key platform of focus for WHO. Though on balance, the WHO team is doing an excellent job at connecting with communities across the various social media channels.

If you're interested, you can head to the official WHO TikTok profile to catch their live-stream at 12pm GMT today (3/17).