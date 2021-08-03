x
site logo

TikTok Provides Guidance for SMBs Looking to Tap into TikTok Marketing

Published Aug. 3, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

With the vaccine roll-out gaining momentum around the world, TikTok says that now is the time for brands to jump into TikTok marketing, in order to capitalize on pent-up demand, and reach consumers that are now looking to get back to normal life.

And more than this, TikTok says that people are keen to show their support for SMBs specifically as part of the recovery process.

"With more than US consumers planning to support small businesses “as much as possible,” it’s the ideal time for brands to connect with consumers. And TikTok is the perfect place to do so, because our users are already in a shopping mindset. For many TikTok users, the primary reason they come to our platform is to discover new things - like your brand and your products."

TikTok SMB inspiration

To help brands align with these trends, TikTok has provided a range of notes as to how business can kickstart their TikTok presence, including:

TikTok also notes that brands can look to tap into trending hashtags to both discover good examples of other business approaches, and help to boost their own efforts.

TikTok business hashtags

As per TikTok:

"As a business owner, you already know that if you wait to begin until you have it all figured out - you’ll be waiting a very long time. You just have to jump in and get started. The same is true with TikTok. Because our massive audience won’t wait - they’re looking for the new and the next right now, shopping and buying and specifically seeking out small businesses to support."

Which is at least part true - and part driven by its own business interests. But the main impetus here is that if you are considering TikTok within your digital marketing approach, you need to start using the app, start exploring the key trends and top performers, and get a feel for what people are responding to, in order to inform your own approach.

You can't just re-purpose regular ad content on TikTok, and basic promotions won't work. The key lies in creating organic-feeling TikTok content, that works with how people are already engaging within the app.

If you can create videos that provide inspiration, and address user needs and wants, while also aligning with the TikTok aesthetic, you'll likely be on a winner. And the only way you can do that, as TikTok says, is to jump in and start learning.

And with the app continuing to gain momentum, and add more users every day, it's definitely worth considering, especially as we head towards the upcoming holiday period.

These resources and stats may help provide further guidance in this respect.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on July 31, 2021

    Pro Tips: Instagram Shares Insights into How to Maximize Your On-Platform Promotion Efforts

    What's working on Instagram now? We spoke to the platform's Product Marketing Lead for Small Businesses to find out.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 01, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    New Report Emphasizes Importance of Authentic Marketing Content for Tourism and Hospitality ...
    Press Release from
    TINT
    SOCi Acquires Brandify - Accelerates Rank as the Largest Localized Marketing Platform Globally
    Press Release from SOCi, Inc.

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on July 31, 2021

    Pro Tips: Instagram Shares Insights into How to Maximize Your On-Platform Promotion Efforts

    What's working on Instagram now? We spoke to the platform's Product Marketing Lead for Small Businesses to find out.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 01, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • TikTok Provides Guidance for SMBs Looking to Tap into TikTok Marketing
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 03, 2021
  • Instagram Adds New Examples of Top Brand Creative to its Professional Dashboard Element
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 03, 2021
  • LinkedIn Shares New Insights into Key Tech Buying Trends, and the Impacts of the Pandemic
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 02, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.