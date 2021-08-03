TikTok Provides Guidance for SMBs Looking to Tap into TikTok Marketing

With the vaccine roll-out gaining momentum around the world, TikTok says that now is the time for brands to jump into TikTok marketing, in order to capitalize on pent-up demand, and reach consumers that are now looking to get back to normal life.

And more than this, TikTok says that people are keen to show their support for SMBs specifically as part of the recovery process.

"With more than US consumers planning to support small businesses “as much as possible,” it’s the ideal time for brands to connect with consumers. And TikTok is the perfect place to do so, because our users are already in a shopping mindset. For many TikTok users, the primary reason they come to our platform is to discover new things - like your brand and your products."

To help brands align with these trends, TikTok has provided a range of notes as to how business can kickstart their TikTok presence, including:

Filling out the full details of your Business Account to maximize discovery

Using TikTok's Creator Marketplace to connect with relevant platform influencers for promotional partnerships

Tapping into its Small Business Resource Center to find the latest inspiration, case studies and trend data

Utilizing TikTok's integration with Shopify to create TikTok promotions within the Shopify dashboard

TikTok also notes that brands can look to tap into trending hashtags to both discover good examples of other business approaches, and help to boost their own efforts.

As per TikTok:

"As a business owner, you already know that if you wait to begin until you have it all figured out - you’ll be waiting a very long time. You just have to jump in and get started. The same is true with TikTok. Because our massive audience won’t wait - they’re looking for the new and the next right now, shopping and buying and specifically seeking out small businesses to support."

Which is at least part true - and part driven by its own business interests. But the main impetus here is that if you are considering TikTok within your digital marketing approach, you need to start using the app, start exploring the key trends and top performers, and get a feel for what people are responding to, in order to inform your own approach.

You can't just re-purpose regular ad content on TikTok, and basic promotions won't work. The key lies in creating organic-feeling TikTok content, that works with how people are already engaging within the app.

If you can create videos that provide inspiration, and address user needs and wants, while also aligning with the TikTok aesthetic, you'll likely be on a winner. And the only way you can do that, as TikTok says, is to jump in and start learning.

And with the app continuing to gain momentum, and add more users every day, it's definitely worth considering, especially as we head towards the upcoming holiday period.

These resources and stats may help provide further guidance in this respect.