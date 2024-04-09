TikTok Publishes New Guide on How To Maximize Its Promote Ad Option

TikTok has published a new guide book on how to make best use of its “Promote” quick advertising option, which enables you to amplify your content by giving it a paid boost to reach a broader audience.

So it’s essentially TikTok’s version of Meta’s Boost option, a simplified promotional opportunity, which can be enacted on any of your posts.

The new, 42-page guide covers all aspects of the option, and how to make best use of Promote to get more for your ad spend.

You can download the full guidebook here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the key notes.

The main focus of the guide is to provide an in-depth explanation of how Promote works, and where it fits into your TikTok ads approach.

The first 20 pages look at the specifics of the option, and how to go about launching a Promote campaign.

A lot of this may seem fairly straightforward, but there are also some handy notes and pointers in there, like using TikTok’s Promotion Packs.

The second half of the guide provides industry specific case study examples, which will give you more context as to how Promote can help in your sector.

There are some good notes here, and while a lot of it will be familiar ground for experienced marketers, the specifics and details may be relevant, and may help you refine and improve your TikTok ads performance.

If you’re looking to get more out of your TikTok campaigns, it’s worth a look.

You can download TikTok’s full “Promote Playbook” here.