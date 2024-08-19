TikTok Reveals the Top 10 Songs of the Summer in the App

TikTok has become a key platform for music discovery, and today, the app has revealed its Top 10 tracks of the Summer, both in the U.S. and globally, based on in-app engagement.

Which could help you stay in touch with the key trends of the moment, as most of these tracks have also sparked their own in-app content trends as well. So if you want to get an understanding of what’s resonating on TikTok, this could be a helpful guide list.

As explained by TikTok:

“These past few months have been an iconic hotbed for music. Country blockbuster tracks and eighties dancing, opening ceremony performances and rising female stars across K-pop, hip-hop, afrobeats, and more: the summer's biggest music moments have been popping off on TikTok.”

First off, on the U.S., where “Million Dollar Baby” by Tommy Richman was the biggest TikTok hit.

And whether you know it or not, you’ve likely heard these tracks.

Indeed, “Million Dollar Baby” sparked a major dance trend in the app, which remains a key engagement element of TikTok.

In terms of global hits, “Gata Only” by FloyyMenor and Chris Mj” was the biggest hit (as modeled by the latest TikTok superstar Leah Halton):

Here’s the full global top 10 list:

As noted, music is a key element of the TikTok experience, with the app now playing a significant role in music promotion, and helping to boost the careers of emerging artists.

Indeed, a TikTok commissioned report published last November showed that TikTok users are significantly more likely to both discover and share new music content in the app, while 75% of its users also find new artists via TikTok clips.

Combine that with the capacity for music to spark new content trends, and it’s worth keeping up with the latest hits, if you’re looking to maximize your TikTok approach.

You can read more about TikTok’s Summer Top Ten lists here.